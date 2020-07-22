Happy Anniversary: Fantasia & Hubby Kendall Taylor Celebrate Six Years Of Sweet Soulful Spousal Harmony

It seems like just yesterday when we were reporting that Fantasia had married her boo Kendall Taylor but this weekend the couple actually celebrated six sweet years of harmonious love.

Fantasia publicly marked the occasion with an Instagram post.

Her caption read:

“6 years King👏🏾 WOW!! We made it!! It doesn’t seem like it has been that long but it has. The time with you is going way to fast but Im guessing that’s what really happens when your Crazy In Love. You lose track of Time..

I would never want to finish the race without you King. You are my Best Friend and my Hitta.

God Thank You, pops you are the Dopest Dad Ever for giving me Him. I promise to take care of him, protect his heart and Love on him the way you need me too. He’s a special one just like me. Happy 6th Anniversary @salute1st and I’m super ready for what’s to come. @chef_ceejai your Food made the night so special.”

She shared a slideshow complete with the couple’s dessert from their anniversary meal.

Kendall also marked the occasion on Instagram, noting, “6: The number of mans imperfections, sin, and weaknesses. And today I’m celebrating a true black queen @tasiasword who has loved and honored me through all of mine! With ten pedicured toes you’ve stayed down. Never letting go of my hand no matter how much tribulation we experienced. We have tore down everything thing that was false and rebuilt an entirely new world for ourselves brick by brick. I will never fail you, never betray you, never abandon your destiny or abort the mission of mastering your heart. Let’s put another six on the board and remain an inspiration of God’s version of black love in the earth! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY MY QUEEN!- I Salute you!”

Beautiful words and photos for sure. They really look incredible together don’t they?

You can tell he’s totally into pampering his queen because he said “ten pedicured toes” LOL.

Here’s another sweet tribute he made to Tasia on her birthday, June 30th:

Happy Queen Day: I’m officially going deep in my bag for this Black Queen today! This face, and this look is my only mission today! You don’t have to lift a single finger today cause your King has your every desire covered. Keeping your glass filled high like your heels and hoping time stands stills just like the first time I laid eyes on your smile. Put on your seatbelt as I aim to celebrate you every second of this day, it’s going to be one hell of a ride! Let’s go!

The Taylors have been vocal about keeping prayer in their lives and the pair have been doing a weekly IG Live “Taylor Talks” where they address ways to resolve conflict and remain strong as a couple. This week’s episode was devoted to roles and responsibilities.

Finally! Fantasia has a man who loves her and makes her happy in the way she truly deserves and we’re so excited to see them reach new milestones. Being happily married is no small feat — just ask anyone whose said “I Do.”