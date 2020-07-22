Here’s What Happened When Her Incellence Doja Cat Tweeted About Black And White “Identity Issues”

Doja Cat really blew up her bag in 2020. She started the year off as one of the top dogs in music, getting herself a number one hit with Nicki Minaj, then it all came coming down. Doja’s chatroom history came to light, showing that she allegedly had relationships with white supremacists and incels. Twitter was quick to blast her for this, and rightfully so.

She responded at the time with: “I want to address what’s been happening on Twitter. I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone I offended. I’m a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from.

“I understand my influence and impact and I’m taking this all very seriously. I love you all and I’m sorry for upsetting or hurting any of you. That’s not my character, and I’m determined to show that to everyone moving forward. Thank you.”

Now she is firing back trying to talk about “identity issues” and Twitter is quick to remind her that all has not been forgotten.

“Remember when people said I was black when I had a #1 along side 3 other black women but now the same people wanna say I’m white? Maybe I’m not the one here with “identity issues”. :)”

The internet was quick to roast her on an open flame.

remember when none of us forgot what u did pic.twitter.com/H4wLXVIbgE — colton😼 (@FlREARM) July 21, 2020

