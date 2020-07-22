WE BACK: Issa Rae Stars In NBA’s Restart Kick-Off Video “It’s A Whole New Game” [Video]

For the entire duration of the Coronavirus pandemic, sports have been suspended, leaving fans clueless as to what to do with all of their free time. It feels like forever ago Rudy Gobert was mocking the virus by touching all the microphones in his press conference before COVID-19 had the last laugh just 24 hours later, ending with the 2019-2020 season being suspended.

Since then, the NBA has been tirelessly trying to figure out how to bring the season back. After many rumors, the NBA finally announced they would be heading down south to Disney World to ESPN’s sports complex to finish the season. Safety has been their first priority the whole time, testing every player, staff member, and coach before entering what they have coined ‘the bubble’.

Since players arrived, we’ve gotten bubble life vlogs from rookie Matisse Thybulle and Laker veteran JaVale McGee. One thing that’s consistent among them is the food is horrible, yet improving, and outside of practice, it’s extremely boring. Luckily for the players, tonight kicks off the official return for the rest of the season.

The NBA has teamed up with Insecure‘s Issa Rae for a formal kick-off announcement entitled “It’s A Whole New Game”. Get ready to see the NBA like you’ve never seen it before and without fans, you’ll be able to hear your favorite players and their emotions like never before.