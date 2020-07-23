Forvr Mood
Forvr Mood: Beauty Influencer Jackie Aina Launches Candle Collection
Literal contoured chocolate bar Jackie Aina is preparing to empty our wallets and we couldn’t be more excited. The beauty influencer recently announced her Forvr Mood candle collection that includes 4 signature “moods, vibes, and ways to treat yourself.” The candles have punny names; Caked Up, Matcha Business, Left on Read, and Cuffing Season, and Jackie boasts that they’re made from 100% natural coconut soy wax and contain no parabens, paraffin, or phthalates.
Caked Up is said to smell like; “cake pops, pistachio ice-cream, toasty, creamy, vanilla bean”, Matcha Business is described as “coffee, vanilla bean, hazelnut frap, lavender”, Cuffing Season is ” floral, zesty, citrusy” and Left on Read smells like “vanilla, nuts, coconut milk 🥥, and heavy cream.”
Get to know our candle family! LEFT ON READ: worried about who? Worry about YOU! Cuz who the hell needs a text back anyway!? Scent details: coconut milk, tropical fruit, coconut, caramel. smells like: vanilla, nuts, coconut milk 🥥 and heavy cream Made from 100% natural coconut soy wax Contains NO: parabens, paraffin, or phthalates
Jackie also added that her candles always land her compliments with guests who visit her home. “It genuinely makes me so happy!” said Jackie.
When Jackie previously covered ESSENCE’s digital issue, she hinted that she might have something big in the works. Many assumed it might be her own skincare collection or clothing line when the makeup guru said she wanted to “be in every lane.”
“I want to have merchandise. I just want to be in every lane,” she told ESSENCE. TV hosting is also an option, with red carpet reporting a dream of hers.”
No matter what Jackie sells, there will be a continuous (contoured) crowd of women ready to hand over wads from their wallets. Myself included.
Get to know our candle family! CUFFING SEASON: grab a bae, and set the mood Scent details: jasmine, mineral citrus, white cedar, salty lemon smells like: floral, zesty, citrusy Our founder Jackie notes this candle as the most neutral of the collection (not to be confused with subtle!); the scent doesn’t throw too feminine, nor is it too masculine. Made from 100% natural coconut soy wax Contains NO: parabens, paraffin, or phthalates
The Forvr Mood pre-launch begins on Jackie’s birthday on August 4. Sign-up now at ForvrMood.
Congrats Jackie!
