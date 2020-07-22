“I Like N***as”, Draya Michele Thinks Tory Lanez Shooting Meg The Stallion In The Foot Is ‘Attractive’ [Video]

In WTF news…

Some jokes are “too early” and others are just not funny. We’re guessing that Draya Michele advocating for Tory Lanez shooting Meg The Stallion in the foot is just an unfunny joke caused by her drinking too much pinky Moscato in a recent interview with Van Lathan. The ex-reality star was asked what she thought about the recent news that Tory Lanez popped Meg in the foot, allegedly during an argument and Draya thinks it’s “attractive.”

“I predict that they had some sort of ‘Bobby and Whitney’ love that drove them down this “Snapped-esque” and I’m here for that.”

Draya goes on to say that she wants a man to like her so much that he shoots her in the foot…to show he likes her??? That’s the type of man that she likes…

“I want you to like me so much that if I’m trynna get out the car and you’re like “no, get your f**** ass in the car” and I’m like “no n****” and you’re like “BOAW BOAW”. I like niggas.”

Come on now…

Draya speaks on the Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez situation & says she’s here for it 👀 pic.twitter.com/zv1nACcV0O — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) July 22, 2020

Do you think Draya was just being funny with her response or being super serious?

As previously reported Megan Thee Stallion said she’s none too pleased by people making jokes about her injuries and the Houston hottie tweeted that “black women are unprotected.”

“Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own,” Megan tweeted. “It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.”

Do YOU think Megan will respond to Draya’s “jokes”???

***UPDATE Meg The Stallion Calls Out Draya’s commentary on her being shot, “dumb b**ch”***

“Dumb bi**h that shit ain’t fucking funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a ni***”

“And f**k all the h*e a** ni**as making jokes about it too I’ll talk about sh*t when I get ready.”

Draya has since apologized.