Rot: White Man John Lee Cowell Sentenced To Life In Prison For Fatal BART Stabbing Of 18-Year-Old Nia Wilson

Tomorrow will make two years to the day that Nia Wilson was stabbed to death in front of her sister and a BART platform full of people by John Lee Cowell, a racist white man who nearly escape apprehension.

We are now happy to report, the John Lee Cowell was indeed apprehended and will now be spending the rest of his days behind bars until he rots. Our smile is ear to ear.

According to Mercury News, Nia’s sister, Letifah Wilson, who was also stabbed, spoke directly to Cowell in court before the judge banged the gavel and threw 5 libraries worth of books at him.

“You stole my baby sister from her loving family because of your hatred toward black African-American women,” Letifah Wilson said to Cowell on Friday before he was sentenced to two life in prison terms by Alameda County Superior Court Judge Allan Hymer.

Back in March, Cowell was found guilty of first-degree murder while laying in wait of Nia and attempted murder of Letifah. Because of the context of the murder. The “laying in wait” context made him eligible for the death penalty but for whatever reason the D.A. chose not to pursue.

Cowell was accused of being part of the “Peckerwood Gang”, a prison gang for white supremacists, while he was previously incarcerated. His lawyer denied the allegation but the family ain’t buyin’ nor is the judge. Judge Hymer left a reference to Cowell’s gang membership in the final report. No other racial component had been mentioned in the trail prior to this.

Rest in peace, Nia Wilson.