Sketchy New Details Emerge In Messy Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion & KYLIE JENNER Saga

It’s been a week since the now infamous Megan Thee Stallion/Tory Lanez gun violence saga. Reports say that the fun-sized rapper/singer allegedly shot the rising superstar at (or around) Kylie Jenner’s party.

Fast forward to now and that’s STILL all we knew before sketchy new details emerged during Adam 22’s popular No Jumper Podcast where he revealed what “trusted sources” told him about that night.

Megan & Tory are allegedly indeed a thing, says podcast host Adam 22. On July 22nd’s episode, he told listeners that allegedly, Tory and Kylie were getting a little too friendly at the function. Apparently, Meg went from sassy to savage real quick when she noticed Tory’s attention was glued on Kylie. Adam 22 adds that Meg began to violate Tory, and the altercation spiraled out of control.

Whether this is true, close to the truth or completely false, we don’t know, but it stirred up another round of messy speculation around what actually happened that night with Kylie being more involved in the altercation than we previously thought.

Peep the new details (and Twitter chitter-chatter) surrounding the Tory, Megan & Kylie saga on the flip.