Vibrators On High: Here’s What Happened When Ryan Henry Unveiled His OnlyFans Page

Christmas has come early for fans of “Black Ink Chicago” star Ryan Henry. This season of his reality show may be ending soon, but he’s going to continue pushing out content through an OnlyFans page and twitter fans are going nuts!

Ryan Henry got an Only Fans? Kudos to that king pic.twitter.com/CBhRrfMoYb — Belaicnaga Parris’s Revenge (@LilAioli) July 23, 2020

The 9Mag tattoo boss made the announcement on Instagram that he was opening up subscriptions to his exclusive content on Only Fans, starting at a mere $28.49 a month. Conveniently, the creation of Ryan’s subscription-only account comes just a day after fans went crazy over a shirtless photo of him hanging on a yacht. Smart!

If you’re wondering if Ryan went the “Only Fans” route because he’s eager to make fast money, he says that’s not the case. Ryan clarified in his comments that he’d be posting cooking content.

IG user: Damn. Not filming is really f**king with yall money huh? Cant even be mad Ryan: on the contrary… IG user: is it for your cooking cause we wana know ?? @ryanhenrytattoo Ryan: absolutely, pancake recipe lol

