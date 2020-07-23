Take A Joke, Karen: Kim Zolciak Talks About Reconciling With Marlon Wayans After He Said She Looks Like ‘White Chicks’ Character [Video]

Kim Zolciak was REALLY butt hurt back in the distant past of 2018 when Marlon Wayans cracked a joke on Instagram at her expense.

For those of you who don’t remember BECAUSE IT WAS TWO COTDAMN YEARS AGO, Marlon posted a photo of Kim on his IG page and captioned it with: “No we are not in production on White Chicks 2. The f**k?!” The knifed-up Zolciak was INCENSED. Went full Karen on the man.

At the time, Marlon wasn’t trying to hear s#!t about no apology as he’s a comedian who was practicing his craft. Plus, the caption was pretty damn accurate if you ask us.

Fast forward to yesterday when this photo appeared on Kim’s Instagram page…

“All love”? Really?? The folks at TMZ caught up with Kim at the Atlanta airport and asked her what that was all about. Press play down below to watch her explain it.