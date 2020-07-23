In White Folks News: Megan Fox Calls Machine Gun Kelly Her ‘Twin Flame,’ Felt A Connection ‘Deep In [Her] Solar Plexus’

Megan Fox can’t stop gushing about her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly–and according to the actress, she knew they’d have something special even before they met.

The couple has been packing on the public PDA recently following news of Fox’s split from her husband, Brian Austin Green. They met on the set of Randall Emmett’s upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

“I could feel that some wild s**t was going to happen to me from that meeting [about the film where she found out Kelly had been cast], but I wasn’t yet sure what,” Fox revealed on Emmett and Lala Kent’s podcast, Give Them Lala … With Randall. “I just felt it, like, deep in my solar plexus that something was going to come from that, so then, we met on set.”

Machine Gun Kelly was also hoping for a connection from the beginning, saying he would wait to catch “one glimpse of eye contact” as Fox would get out of her car. “I would just sit there and hope,” he said.

I need someone to look at me the way Megan Fox looks at Machine Gun Kelly 🥺 pic.twitter.com/f4yCqMUT12 — Kate 👽 (@ticketstocolson) July 16, 2020

“I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” Fox went on to explain. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has like ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

That’s when the actress invited her now-boyfriend to her trailer to go over her love of astrology, where she taught him all about his birth chart.

“I went deep right away. I knew before I even did his chart, I said to him, he has a Pisces moon,” she continued. “I could tell by his energy.”

Following their split back in May, Brian Austin Green addressed her relationship with Kelly, saying, “they’re just friends at this point … I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way.”