The Breakfast Club: Ice Cube Talks Police Reform, Reconstructing The System & More [Video]

Ice Cube is the latest celebrity to stop by The Breakfast Club for an interview–virtually, of course, as the entertainment world continues to give fans what they want from the comfort of their own home while quarantined.

Throughout his almost hour-long conversation with Charlamagne The God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee, the rapper spoke at length about his desire to change the community, sending a particularly strong message about the need for some serious police reform. When Charlamagne accuses Cube and the rest of N.W.A of increasing the animosity between police and the community, the Crenshaw native fired back.

“Nah, you can’t put that on N.W.A,” Cube explained. “People felt that way way before N.W.A. I grew up with people who felt that way. This goes back for centuries. It’s a problem that needs to be fixed and it’s not getting better. It’s gotten the point where we can’t live under these conditions. We can’t do it and we going to change it, and they will change. Either they going to change or we’re going to change them.”

Check out Ice Cube’s latest interview with The Breakfast Club down below to hear the conversation in full: