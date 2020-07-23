Cumpleaños Cakes: Masked Mami J. Lo Keeps Fit For Her 51st BDay, Spotted Taking Socially Distanced Stroll In Hamptons

Jennifer Lopez turns 51 tomorrow, on Friday July 24th, but if you didn’t know any better, you wouldn’t guess the Latina Leo was any older than 30, riiiiight?! J.Lo was photographed taking a socially distanced stroll in the Hamptons with her kids Max and Emme and their dogs on Wednesday. The actress / singer / dancer wore an off the shoulder sweatshirt and white leggings for their walk and all three wore black masks to help protect them amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer was also spotted flossing those famous birthday cakes in said white leggings while snapping a quick photo. 51 isn’t quite the milestone that 50 is, but we’re definitely celebrating those cakes whenever we have a chance. She looks great for 51 or any age really!

The pandemic has been a pretty scary time for the whole world, but we’re glad to see J.Lo, Emme and Max still enjoying life by getting outside and taking in fresh air and also staying active. Even better that they wear masks while doing so to reduce the risk of catching or spreading COVID-19. What have been some of your favorite ways to stay fit and healthy while many gyms are closed during the quarantine? Dog walking is a great exercise for sure!