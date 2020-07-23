Unruly State Of Affairs: Portland Mayor Tear Gassed While Talking To Protesters About Secretively Shady Federal Agents

Portland, Oregon is the site of the hottest protest spot in America right now. That sounds insane to say, but there are thousands of people, mostly white women, who have been in the streets protesting the police and the abuse of power they regularly exhibit toward Black people. At least that’s how the protest started…

It now appears that in addition to the police brutality issue, Portlanders are also now protesting the use of secret federal police who have occupied the city with the intent to terrorize. Although we don’t know it for a FACT, we surmise that these cowardly men who are attacking lawful Americans are under orders from Attorney General Bill Barr and thus, Donald Trump. Just a guess…

Yesterday, according to CNN, Mayor Ted Wheeler took to the streets of his city to address the protesters concerns about these unidentified officers who are literally snatching bodies off the street without public notice of where people are being taken and held. During his public comments, the mayor and the surrounding crowds were hit with tear gas. Reports say that the mayor was not necessarily targeted and the Portland police deny sending any officers with gas cannons. So either these shady feds did it, or the cops are lying. Either one is just as plausible at the other.

“It stings. It’s hard to breathe. I can tell you with 100% honesty I saw nothing that provoked this response,” Wheeler said to the Times camera. “I’m not afraid but I am pissed off.”

Prior to being attacked, this is what Mayor Wheeler told the crowd:

“It is an unconstitutional occupation,” Wheeler told the crowd. “The tactics that have been used by our federal officers are abhorrent. They did not act with probable cause, people are not being told who they are being arrested by, and you’re been denied basic constitutional rights.”

He went on:

“This is clearly a waste of federal resources and it’s getting increasingly dangerous,” Wheeler told CNN. “We did not ask the feds to be here. We do not want them here. They’re not helping the situation. They’re not appropriately trained, and we’re demanding that they leave.”

This is really happening in America. People are gathered to peacefully protest police abuse only to be abuse by not only the police but the federal government and the White House as well.