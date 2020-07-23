“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Shavel Spills The Beans To Quaylon’s Mom And Her Response Is ALL Bad! [VIDEO]

We’re so excited for a brand new episode of our favorite guilty pleasure tv show “Love After Lockup.” We’ve got an exclusive clip for y’all from Friday’s episode which finds Quaylon’s mom and girlfriend Shavel at odds after they discover he’s been lying, to at least one of them!

Check out the clip below:

Wow. Quaylon’s mom is no joke. How would you have responded if you were Shavel?

Here’s more of what you can expect from the episode:

Shawn’s confession leaves his daughter in tears. Tensions run high on Maurice’s release day. Scott has an emotional reunion with Lindsey’s daughter. John’s over the top gesture stuns Kristianna. Quaylon’s double cross leaves Shavel reeling.

Dang it doesn’t sound like Quaylon calms Shavel’s fears AT ALL. Do you think she’ll end up fighting with his mom? Did you guys watch the series premiere last week? It’s not too late to catch up on demand before tomorrow night. We’ll definitely be tuning in for the episode. For those who have seen it, who do you think actually stands a chance of staying together after being released from jail? It’s pretty obvious some of these people were just using their free boos to get them through their sentences. SMH.

Love After Lockup Season 3 – “Bad at Being Good​” – Friday, July 24 at 9pm ET on WE tv