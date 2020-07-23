Fight The Power? A Gallery Of Rappers Who Are Letting Us Down Right Now

It goes without saying that there is a ton of emotional and societal unrest going on right now. This is the perfect time for celebrities to speak up and do their part for Black people and those in need across the country. A lot of people thought we’d be seeing rappers as some of the most vocal stepping to the forefront and speaking up, putting money together and getting work done.

Thankfully, we’ve seen some rappers really step out and step up for us. We saw rappers like J. Cole (who did slip up with that poorly-thought-out song directed at Noname), YG and Kendrick Lamar take to the streets. We’ve seen Jay-Z try to leverage justice for people like Breonna Taylor. We’ve seen Cardi B speak out as often as possible. We’ve even seen the people on this very list do things for Black lives.

Sadly, though, there are those among us who are simply letting us down with either anti-Blackness, homophobia or bad politics. It’s sad to see…

Hit the flip to see who made the list of rappers letting us down right now.

50 Cent – Let’s start with the rappers who are posting jokes about Megan Thee Stallion getting shot. 50 posted all kinds of memes and made light of a terrible domestic violence situation. Let’s also not forget his comments about dating “exotic” women.