For Your Listening Pleasure: Jaden Smith Drops Quarantine Love Song “Cabin Fever” [Audio]

Jaden Smith is dropping some new music that perfectly captures the essence of quarantine.

The 22-year-old just released his latest single, “Cabin Fever,” which he refers to as his “vision of a quarantine love song.” Talk about turning a negative into something positive. “It’s made to be listened to when the sun is setting and you’re feeling good,” Jaden explained in a press release.

The Burns-produced single features Jaden singing about being cooped up with his partner, and because they’re so in love, he’s not minding it one bit.

Moving beyond the single itself, in a new interview with Zane Lowe, Smith also discussed his upcoming project, Cool Tapes Volume 3.

“I’m bringing it inside, and I’m making it more of a world that other people can participate in,” Jaden said. “It’s kind of bringing all my fans who have been with me from the beginning, since before ‘Icon,’ before SYRE, and kind of updating them onto everything that’s been happening.” “But with that being said, this is also a prequel before SYRE,” he continued. “So it’s kind of taking place when I’m like 15, going all the way up until 17 and how did SYRE get trapped in the sunset? How did all that happen? Why did it happen? Where’s your friends? Where’s everybody else? Tell us the story before you get trapped in this Inception purgatory.”

Check out “Cabin Fever” down below: