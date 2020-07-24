Relax: Meek Mill Responds To Kanye West’s Viral Tweet About Kim Kardashian As Photos Of Their Meeting Surface

Kanye West’s Twitter rants have been the late-night entertainment that’s dominated headlines everywhere this week. In his viral tweets, Kanye speaks openly and fluidly as he always has, which is why people love him and also why they hate him. Many of his tweets, as of late, have been aimed at his wife, Kim Kardashian-West and mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

Anyone familiar with Kanye knows the one thing he is most protective of is his wife and his children, which is why the tweets have shocked even the biggest pop culture enthusiasts. In one of his tweets, he accused Kim of trying to “51/50” him with doctors, basically saying he is a danger to himself.

Kanye West says he is trying to divorce Kim Kardashian. Deletes tweet within minutes

"I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for prison reform (sic)," West wrote in the message, without elaborating further. pic.twitter.com/VueCjs70Mt — SPICYTEAOFTHEDAY (@SPICYTEAOFTHED1) July 22, 2020

Also in the tweet was the bombshell announcement that he had been trying to divorce Kim. Kanye’s tweet claims he has been trying to do so since she met with Meek Mill at the Waldorf Astoria in Los Angeles to discuss prison reform. The meeting took place back in 2018 and Kim wasn’t alone, she was also there with philanthropist Clara Wu Tsai. All three work with Cut50, so it makes sense why they would be having meetings about prison reform.

Meek responded on twitter letting everyone know there is no truth to any rumors that he and Kim were doing anything other than a professional meeting.

Shit is cappp cmon ….. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 22, 2020

Shortly after Meek’s tweet, a fan took to TMZ’s tweet about the story to post a picture of Kim, Meek, and Clara during their meeting.

Hey @TMZ save this marriage. It was a real meeting. pic.twitter.com/IVN8z67Oit — jkpabla (@jkpabla) July 22, 2020

Hopefully, Kim and Kanye can work things out since his tweets have unearthed all the details surrounding her prison reform meeting and seems it was as innocent as she’s probably told him.