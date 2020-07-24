Caught Creepin’: Supa Cent’s Baby Daddy Lou Caught Sexting Teenage Girl

Things are seemingly a wrap between beauty boss Wuzzam Supa aka Supa Cent and the father of her kids, Lou. Supa is the CEO of beauty brand The Crayon Case and made headlines in 2018 for making over $1 Million in sales in minutes. Before she was a makeup boss, Supa gained a huge following from posting funny videos on Vine before the platform shut down.

While some entrepreneurs use social media to only show off their work, Supa, 32, has used the platform to show the ins and outs of her personal life as well, sharing her relationship with Lou and life with two kids. The couple split briefly in 2019 after rumors of him creepin’ surfaced but they seemed to patch things up quietly. Fast forward to this week, some explosive allegations of Lou creepin’ with a teenage girl have come to light.

Radio personality Milagro Gramz shared DMs and text messages between a 17-year-old girl and Lou. Although Lou’s age isn’t known, he’s rumored to be in his mid-thirties. Apparently, Lou confirms this is in the exchange when he defends his decision…scroll down to see.

Private dm's, they exchanged explicit photos while he asked mundane questions..how old does this baby look in the pictures she sent? smh pic.twitter.com/ymuiVrAdHA — Mílagrō (@MilagroGramz) July 23, 2020

Supa Cent's Fiance Met Up With & *Allegedly* (View Pics) Slept w/ A 17 Year Old Girl….Audio of her letting him know she was 17 coming….. pic.twitter.com/Th8JiqTN7E — Mílagrō (@MilagroGramz) July 23, 2020

In a Twitter post, Supa wrote:

“True or False. I’m not bout to stick around to find out” He entertained her. Why even chat with a b**** who say they that young or even look that young? That’s creepy as hell.”

Seems like she’s not even interested in hearing Lou’s excuses…

True or False. I’m not bout to stick around to find out. ✌🏾 — Wuzzam Supa (@WuzzamSupa) July 24, 2020

