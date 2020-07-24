Desus & Mero: Noname Explains Putting Music On Hold To Focus On Social Issues [Video]

Noname is here to explain why she decided to focus on things other than her budding career in the music industry.

The Chicago native has been in the headlines a lot recently following a back and forth with J. Cole over the current Black Lives Matter movement and how involved they should be getting, as artists. After Noname tweeted about best selling rappers who weren’t making themselves seen on the frontlines of protests, J. Cole released “Snow On Tha Bluff,” which fans quickly interpreted as being about the former. Cole ended up doubling down on his thoughts in some tweets that named the fellow rapper specifically, which caused her to respond with a track, as well.

Now, Noname is done with all the extras on social media as she focuses on the more important issues at hand. She (virtually) stopped by Showtime’s late night talk show, Desus & Mero, this week to talk about social media self-care, how her book club started as an effort to educate herself on capitalism and social issues, the myth of black-on-black crime, and corny conscious rap songs.

Check out the interview for yourself down below to hear everything Noname has to say: