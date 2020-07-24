For Your Viewing Pleasure: H.E.R. Performs “Do To Me” On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

After months of operating straight from Jimmy Fallon’s house, The Tonight Show has finally returned to the studio–but without an audience, of course. The format of the show is pretty much exactly the same as when Fallon was filming at his family home, because while he has returned to the studio, all of his guests are still joining him virtually. Still, it’s fun to see Jimmy back in such a familiar setting (and it’s probably fun for him to be back at the office so he can focus without being interrupted by his adorable daughters).

Something that hasn’t changed this whole time is the great at-home musical performances that have come from The Tonight Show and every other program that’s stayed afloat throughout quarantine. The latest performance on Fallon was none other than H.E.R., who performed her track, “Do To Me.”

It’s honestly pretty impossible to tell where H.E.R. is for this performance, because the backdrop and the lighting makes her location look elusive. As she performs “Do To Me,” red, blue, yellow, and green lights flash behind her, changing the entire mood of the performance with every flicker.

Check out H.E.R.’s latest performance on The Tonight Show down below: