BlackInkCHI: Ryan Henry And Rachel Leigh Discuss The REAL Status Of Their Relationship

Black Ink Chicago’s Ryan Henry and the mother of his kids Rachel Leigh were high school sweethearts, exes, reconciled in their adult years, and split again but for many reasons but fans are still rooting for their happy ending.

Despite their obvious split, the question that viewers have though is “Will Ryan and Rachel get back together?” In a recent episode of #BlackinkCHI, Rachel and Ryan both dish to friends how they feel about each other right now and it seems like the ship has sailed from the shore for both of them.

“He’s still fu**ing up. Somedays we’re cool, other days we don’t speak and that’s it.”

Rachel clarifies that their hiccup is not because of Ryan’s casual dates with Kitty, but “other women” involved with Ryan.

On Ryan’s end, he feels like Rachel kept holding the past over his head.

“I was trynna go back and I was still getting that sh*t over my head like ‘you did this, you did that.’ I’m trynna get past it. We can be adults and start forgiving or we can go our separate ways.”

Their relationship is “over and done with” in the words of Rachel. Do you think Ryan and Rachel have already written their final chapter together?