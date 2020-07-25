For The Win: Ciara & Russell Welcomed Their Baby Boy & Melted Twitter

If Ciara can give birth in a mask, you can wear one to Walmart pic.twitter.com/7eqYbl66cm — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 24, 2020

Beloved power couple Ciara & Russell Wilson announced the birth of their baby boy Win Wilson in a heartwarming video that gave everyone major FEELS while extending their enviable winning streak that we doubt will ever end.

This makes child #3 for the blessed and highly favored Wilson family–their second since tying the knot in 2016–that continues to grow in size and wealth.

“Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson,” Russell captioned a photo of himself, CiCi, and 8-pound Win in the delivery room.

Naturally, Ciara’s masked up delivery during a pandemic wowed the internet (and voided ALL anti-mask excuses forever) but it was the instantly iconic name WIN that sparked all sorts of chitter-chatter across social media.

Russell Wilson and Ciara having their 3rd child makes this even more hilarious now lmao whole family thought they secured the bag pic.twitter.com/WAqiW3fU7e — john (@iam_johnw) July 24, 2020

Peep the Twitter hysteria over CiCi and Russell’s new bundle of joy on the flip.