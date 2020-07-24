Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Stars In Netflix's "The Trial Of The Chicago 7"

Netflix First Look: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Stars As Black Panther Co-Founder Bobby Seale In “The Trial Of The Chicago 7”

- By
The Trial Of The Chicago 7 assets

Source: Netflix

What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash between activist, police and the National Guard.

The organizers of the protest—Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Black Panthers co-founder Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II leads a star-studded cast that includes Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne and more.

This marks one of a few high-profile projects from the rising star that include “Candyman” and “The Matrix 4.”

“The Trial Of The Chicago 7” streams worldwide on October 16, 2020.

Categories: Arts & Entertainment, For Discussion, For Your Information
MORE STORIES FROM BOSSIP

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.