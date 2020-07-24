Couples ‘Cast: Michelle Obama’s First Guest On Her New Podcast Will Be Barack Obama

After a lot of speculation following the announcement that Michelle Obama had a new podcast, it was revealed that the most obvious personal of all will be her first guest. The debut episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast will of course feature none other than her husband, Barack Obama.

The former First Lady’s podcast was announced as a Spotify exclusive last week, with the show’s first episode teased for release on July 29. According to reports from Deadline, for the inaugural episode, the Obamas have what is said to be “an intimate conversation about community, the love that powers our relationships, and their life after the White House.”

“Given everything that’s going on right now, from the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and the ongoing protests and conversations that are testing our patience—and our consciences…not to mention all the challenges we’re experiencing due to the pandemic, I think that these days, a lot of people are questioning just where and how they can fit into a community,” Michelle reportedly says during the episode, before introducing Barack.

The rest of the podcast features a lot of quarantine talk from the couple, which is to be expected, since that’s all most of us have done for the better part of 2020. In the future, episodes will focus on a range of topics including women’s health, sibling relationships, marriage, parenthood, and more, with guests including Conan O’Brien, Michelle Norris, and Dr. Sharon Malone.