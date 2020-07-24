Couples ‘Cast: Michelle Obama’s First Guest On Her New Podcast Will Be Barack Obama

Michelle Obama's First Guest On Her New Podcast Will Be Barack Obama
After a lot of speculation following the announcement that Michelle Obama had a new podcast, it was revealed that the most obvious personal of all will be her first guest. The debut episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast will of course feature none other than her husband, Barack Obama.
The former First Lady’s podcast was announced as a Spotify exclusive last week, with the show’s first episode teased for release on July 29. According to reports from Deadline, for the inaugural episode, the Obamas have what is said to be “an intimate conversation about community, the love that powers our relationships, and their life after the White House.”
“Given everything that’s going on right now, from the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and the ongoing protests and conversations that are testing our patience—and our consciences…not to mention all the challenges we’re experiencing due to the pandemic, I think that these days, a lot of people are questioning just where and how they can fit into a community,” Michelle reportedly says during the episode, before introducing Barack.
I’m so excited to kick off my podcast on Wednesday—with Barack as my very first guest! We’ll be talking about our connections to our communities, particularly what our responsibilities are in this current moment. Throughout this first season, I’ll be having more conversations like this one with the people closest to me. My mother and brother stop by, as does my friend and mentor, Valerie Jarrett. You’ll also hear from many of my girlfriends, the women who’ve always been there with a shoulder to lean on, a perspective to think about, or simply an open line to vent to. In this time of social distancing, it’s more important than ever to invest in the relationships that make us who we are. And I hope the #MichelleObamaPodcast can be a place for you all to dig deeper inside your own lives and relationships, and start up some of these conversations with one another as well. I can’t wait for you all to listen starting on 7/29!
The rest of the podcast features a lot of quarantine talk from the couple, which is to be expected, since that’s all most of us have done for the better part of 2020. In the future, episodes will focus on a range of topics including women’s health, sibling relationships, marriage, parenthood, and more, with guests including Conan O’Brien, Michelle Norris, and Dr. Sharon Malone.
Will you be tuning in to hear Michelle and Barack chop it up?!
