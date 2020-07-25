Danileigh and Dababy Breakup
DaBreakup: DaniLeigh & DaBaby Seemingly Split As His Baby Mama Hints He’s Back “Home”
Dababy and Danileigh seem to have broken things off and it appears that he’s back spending time with his kids and their mother, MeMe.
Both women, the “Levi High” singer and Dababy’s baby mama MeMe left clues all over social media that have fans convinced that Dababy traded DaniLeigh back for his ex.
DaniLeigh posted a photo on a plane, noting that she was arriving at her destination soon. The Shade Room posted a screenshot of the post, which she added to her Instagram Stories, hinting that she was getting over some “hurt.”
“Before I land .. I wanna tell myself that this is a reset trip. What’s not for me God will not allow … What I give love to should equally give back .. I’m giving all my love to myself, God, and to my family. I finished everything I need to.. album cover is done, my Movie is completed.. and my press looks crazy…I worked so hard even in the process of being hurt,” she added. “I’m clearing my mind.. cleansing my soul.. and finding closure for myself.. I’m coming back home a new person.”
Adding fuel to the somber fire, MeMe hinted in an IG Livestream that DaBaby was home. In the clip reposted by The Neighborhood Talk MeMe tells one of her and DaBaby’s children to “not bother their daddy’s toothbrush.”
Welp! DaniLeigh got on Twitter to clarify a few things regarding the situation.
Hit the flip to see!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.