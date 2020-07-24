‘Miracle Day’: Demi Lovato Celebrates The Two-Year Anniversary Of Her Near-Fatal Overdose

Demi Lovato is celebrating being alive on the two-year anniversary of her near-fatal overdose.

Just a day after announcing her engagement to actor Max Ehrich, the 27-year-old posted to Instagram to celebrate another important milestone: her “miracle day.”

“Today is my miracle day. I’m so blessed to have one. It represents how the Dr’s at Cedar’s Sinai saved my life,” Demi wrote in a letter posted to social media. “How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams.” “I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons,” she continued. “Each and every one. I never thought this feeling was possible. And it’s not just because I fell in love (although that didn’t hurt), but because over the past 2 years, I’ve done more work on myself than I have in my entire life. Things that used to keep me down for weeks or even months, pass like tropical storms because my relationship with God has provided me infinite security. Long before I had an engagement ring on my finger, I had the word ‘me’ to remind myself that no matter what, I vow to love myself.”

Along with the note, Demi posted a video of herself closing her eyes and soaking in the moment, which was taken on the way to her now-fiancé’s proposal.

Demi Lovato was hospitalized in July 2018 for a heroin overdose. At the time, she spent weeks in the hospital before moving into a rehab facility and staying there for the remainder of that year.

Congratulations to Demi for reaching such huge milestones!