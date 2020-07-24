What In The Jordan Peele?! HBO’s New “Lovecraft Country” Trailer Is A Monster-Filled Mindf**k [VIDEO]

Definitely sleeping with the lights on tonight! HBO just dropped the official trailer for “Lovecraft Country,” which is set to premiere Sunday August 16 at 9pm ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max. From the looks of the trailer we’re going to be simultaneously stunned by the visuals and absolutely terrified by the storytelling. Check out the trailer below:

We’re super excited for this one because another brilliant black woman, Misha Green serves as both showrunner and executive producer Misha Green. If you remember the show “Underground,” which also starred Smollett, Green was the co-creator of that as well. The 10 episode series, which is based on the novel ‘Lovecraft Country’ by Matt Ruff, follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he journeys with his childhood friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) on a road trip from Chicago across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father Montrose (Michael Kenneth Williams). Their search-and-rescue turns into a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and monstrous creatures that could be ripped from an H.P. Lovecraft paperback.

The series stars Jurnee Smollett (“Birds of Prey,” “Underground”), Jonathan Majors (“Da 5 Bloods,” “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”), Aunjanue Ellis (“When They See Us”); Abbey Lee (“Mad Max: Fury Road”), Jada Harris (“The Resident”), Wunmi Mosaku (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”), and Michael Kenneth Williams (HBO’s “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire”). Recurring guests include Courtney B. Vance (HBO’s “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” “American Crime Story”), Jamie Chung (“Once Upon a Time”), Jamie Neumann (HBO’s “The Deuce”), Jordan Patrick Smith (“Vikings”), and Tony Goldwyn (“Scandal”).

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY is executive produced by Misha Green, J.J. Abrams, Jordan Peele, Bill Carraro, Yann Demange (who also directed Episode 1), Daniel Sackheim (who also directed Episodes 2 and 3) and David Knoller (executive producer on Episode 1); based on the novel by Matt Ruff.