Dat New New: Kid Cudi Teases His Upcoming Collections With BAPE & Adidas

It sounds like Kid Cudi is coming with some heat later on this year.

Earlier this week, the rapper/melodic hummer announced he was going to be teaming up with the popular streetwear brand BAPE on another collection. Unfortunately for fans, Kid Cudi didn’t go on to provide any more details about what he had in store, but the tease was more than enough to get his supporters excited.

“Ill have some news on the BAPE collection im doin soon,” he tweeted. The artist also went on to give a status update on an upcoming collaboration with Adidas, writing, “As well as release dates for Adidas madness. Comin this fall.”

As any loyal Kid Cudi fan would know, he’s been a fan of BAPE for a long time now. The Cleveland, Ohio native was introduced to the brand after he first moved to New York City at the age of 20. He’s also talked in interviews about how he applied to work at BAPE’s flagship location in SoHo multiple times before he ended up getting hired in 2008.

After making it big and leaving his job as a retail employee, Cudi would continue working with the brand over the years on multiple different collaborations.