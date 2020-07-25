Busted Grill: George Foreman Fears Mike Tyson And Roy Jones Jr. Might Hurt Each Other In Ring Return [Video]

Mike Tyson is headed back into the ring and Roy Jones Jr. will be joining him!

Yesterday, news broke that the former boxing champs will face off in an “exhibition match”…

Big news: @MikeTyson is coming back. He will fight @RealRoyJonesJr in an eight-round exhibition match. Heard there will be boxer vs MMA fighters on undercard. Looks like it will be in Cali. Don't have the date yet. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 23, 2020

…we’re not sure what to make of that. It’s boxing, either you’re punching the f**k out of each other or you’re not. Where’s the in-between?

Obviously, news like this is more than enough to get boxing fans all juiced up over the prospect of watching two of the greatest to ever do it. That said, these brothas are OLD. WAY older than what many are comfortable with watching. The concern for these men’s health is paramount and considering the videos we’ve seen of Mike Tyson over the years, this could go VERY left VERY fast.

For comparison sake, here’s a clip of Roy Jones Jr. doing his thing…

Obviously, this match isn’t for a belt or anything of value, but it’s hard to imagine Mike Tyson moving at half-speed. TMZ caught up with the legendary George Foreman to get his thoughts on the return of Tyson and Jones. Suffice to say, he’s happy but he’s worried.

What say you about Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.? Are you excited to see them mix it up or do you share George Foreman’s concerns about their health?