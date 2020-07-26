Pretty Boy Swag: Soulja Boy Getting His Face Tattoos Removed Has Flocks Of Females Wanting To Kiss Him Thru The Phone

Soulja Boy’s most recent appearance on the internet has a lot of his fans doing a double take.

The rapper is currently going through the process of removing all of his facial tattoos in an effort to more smoothly transition into the world of movie and television. He hopped onto his social media pages this week to post a quick video showing off his progress, which ended up being reposted all over Twitter. The short clip went on to make the rounds due to how different the artist looks without all of his face tats, with many women who weren’t paying Soulja any attention before now ready to risk it all.

Soulja Boy is almost finished removing his face tattoos. pic.twitter.com/V3uYI5hldX — Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) July 24, 2020

Soulja boy look fine asf with no face tats. 🥴😍 — Sadi (@j_melanina) July 25, 2020

He’s making me feel some way… pic.twitter.com/XU20QfScFr — Nate (@papiicum) July 24, 2020

Soulja boy been fine. Didn't take removing his face tats for me to see that https://t.co/gWYwziQVsu — Mia (@Miajynette) July 24, 2020

These thoughts, i like where this is going brain. Keep these thoughts going pic.twitter.com/KgWmHyhFGU — #blacklivesmatter (@GeoduckErection) July 25, 2020

How different Soulja Boy looks without all of his face tattoos may be a shocker, but it’s no surprise that he went about removing them in the first place.

The rapper, who is turning 30 in just a few days, spoke on his desire to remove the tattoos way back in 2016. At the time, he told Say Cheese TV that he got his first face tattoo when he just 16-years-old, and ever since, he continued to add more and more despite his mother’s disapproval. He went on to say that one of the main reasons for wanting the tattoos gone is because he felt like he would be type-casted as a gangster if he still had them while getting into acting.

Based on the public reaction to his new look, it seems like Soulja Boy could be gearing up for some leading man roles as soon as Hollywood opens back up.