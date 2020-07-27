The Internet Is CONVINCED Porn Star Sara Jay Smashed Talib Kweli’s Kufi To Smithereens And Jokes Are Flying

We have some important news to report: Talib Kweli is a Glad bag of a human. A whole human bag of dumpster juice with a hole big enough to leak all over the world.

As you probably know, he’s spent the last few weeks directing his mediocre angst at targeting one Black woman, rallying his bot troops and “fans” in her direction over a single tweet she sent out. Since then, it’s been a disaster for Talib. He’s been kicked off of Twitter, relegating to social media to Instagram, where he is still harassing her. He’s also trying to get his Patreon popping in the midst of the madness too.

Now, rumors are stirring that Kweli allegedly slept with porn star Sara Jay. No one is quite sure where the news comes from, but Twitter began firing up about the hot topic on Sunday evening (July 26th) and Jay’s name hasn’t stopped trending since.

All Talib Kweli stupid ass had to do was nothing. Lmfao literally nothing. Now we all know you’re separated, got a kid with a side chick, and fucked Sara Jay in a 2 week period — The DJ (Fire Boylen Now) (@DJBLHolla) July 26, 2020

The story keeps getting juicier by the minute too. In addition to the rumors that the two slept together, now Sara is trending based on the notion that she and Talib were an item. Is it likely false? Of course, it is! Does Talib Kweli deserve fair and balanced journalism? F*** no, because F*** him, that’s why.

So let’s go with it, hit the flip so we can see how Twitter is flying with the rumor and all the jokes.