Desus & Mero: Andy Samberg Talks Daddy Duty, ‘Palm Springs’ & Favorite SNL Guests

Actor, comedian, and Lonely Island legend Andy Samberg was the latest guest to stop by Desus & Mero…via video chat, of course.

Samberg’s latest endeavor, a movie titled Palm Springs, just released earlier this month on Hulu and has been met with an amazing reaction from fans and critics alike. While the movie wasn’t made with quarantine in mind (probably because this wasn’t apart of ANYONE’S imagination only a few months ago) the plot of the film is eerily similar to what we’re all experiencing right now: repeating the same day over, and over, and over again.

As for the interview, Andy talks with Desus Nice and The Kid Mero about what it’s been like being on daddy duty during quarantine, which Mero can definitely relate to. The three of them go on to talk about Palm Springs, Andy Samberg’s favorite Saturday Night Live guests of all time, his wife Joanna Newsom, pitching a comedy via Zoom, and more. The SNL veteran also talks about Thundercat, his love of hip-hop music, and who his favorite musical guests of all time on the show were.

Check out the video down below to see Andy Samberg chop it up with Desus & Mero.