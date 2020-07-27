Cam’ron Comes To Former Foe Jay-Z’s Defense After Faizon Love Calls Him A ‘Fake Dope Dealer’

Jay-Z’s career was largely built off of his honest raps detailing his former career as a drug dealer–but apparently, not everyone is buying what the Brooklyn native is selling.

During a recent appearance on the Hip-Hop Uncensored podcast, comedian Faizon Love made his skepticism surrounding Jay’s story known; He explained that while he enjoys the music, he doesn’t actually believe the rapper’s tales about dope dealing.

“I like Jay-Z. I like him as a guy and the whole thing he created about this fake dope dealing,” Faizon said during the interview. “That’s when I stopped liking him. This n***a ain’t sold no cocaine in his life—I don’t think he’s ever won a fight.”

The comedian went on to say that Hov’s music never told the trials and tribulations that come along with being a drug dealer.

“There’s no stories of the other side,” he explained. “Somebody going to bust you. Nobody ever sold you pancake? … All this s**t sounds like an episode of Miami Vice.”

While Jay-Z definitely pays attention to what’s going on on social media (and makes sure we know that fact within his more recent raps) he’s not exactly a frequent poster, so someone else had to come to his defense.

Someone Hov used to have beef with, Cam’ron, surprisingly ended up coming to Jay’s defense, explaining that “Hustlers Respect Hustlers,” so despite their history of public differences, he had to vouch for Jigga.

“I know me and Hov haven’t had the best relationship (publicly) but Faizon don’t know what the f**k he’s talking bout,” Cam’ron wrote on Instagram. “Weather legally or illegally n****s got to it.”