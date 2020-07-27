Knifed Up? Here’s Why Riley Burruss’ Graduation Photos Are Sparking Nose Job Speculation…

Congratulations are in order for Riley Burruss, the 17-year-old daughter to Kandi Burruss who graduated high school, but ironically her accomplishment is being drowned out by rumors of plastic surgery. After sharing her recent graduation flicks online, fans speculated that Riley had her nose knifed up, with her mother’s permission of course!

Y’all see Riley’s new nose? 😳 — bussy boy (@ThatDamnDillon) July 25, 2020

grown ass folks all in riley burruss’ comments over her nose smh…that’s not y’all child why do y’all think it’s ok to give y’all unwanted opinions to a 17 year old??! mental illness. — kd✨ (@theycallmekass_) July 26, 2020

The minor shared the following photo in her graduation gown on Instagram. In the post, Riley reveals she’ll be attending NYU in the fall. This will be a fresh start for the collegebound teen as she moves into NYC, away from her home base of Atlanta and away from her mother…

…but is this also a fresh nose job Riley’s rocking?

So blessed to have received an amazing education, and special thanks to my amazing mom who is the reason I will be going to my dream school. Wishing all other members of the class of 2020 the best during such a hard time. NYU here I come.

Fans on Twitter are going hard to figure out what was done, either to Riley’s nose or her photo. If she did get plastic surgery, are YOU here for it?

Wow Kandi’s sisterwife, Riley really got a nose job! Whew Chile 💅🏽 pic.twitter.com/VbEnDXr5Rr — SinnamonS ♥ (@SinnamonS) July 25, 2020

Whatever the case with her face, Kandi is a PROUD mama. According to BET, she was loud and proud at Riley’s socially-distanced graduation, sharing a view from the sidelines.

Congratulations Riley!