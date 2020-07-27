Toodles Twitter Fingers: Newborn Mom Milan Responds To Meek Mill’s Publicly Posting About Their Parting

Rapper Meek Mill took to social media Sunday to announce he and his newborn son’s mother Milan Harris have amicably split and will be raising the child separately.

The 33-year-year old made the announcement on Twitter — of all places — stating that he and Harris, who has built her own fortune with her clothing line Milano Di Rouge, were splitting.

“We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents … we still have mad love for each other but we both came to a understanding! -meek-,” Meek tweeted. He followed that message with another, saying, “I made a lot of paper last year everything got different with a lot people I helped so I gotta revaluate myself! It will happen to anybody with success & power grow,stay strong and move forward!”

Meek continued his string of social media announcements on Instagram, where he further addressed the split saying,

“no fall out either just moving forward! Still love! This for protection so social media work think we moving wrong.”

Meek was in the headlines earlier in the week after rapper Kanye West seemed to suggest the Philly native had a less than professional relationship with his wife Kim Kardashian West when the pair met up to discuss prison reform. Meek seemed to respond to those comments as cap.

Shit is cappp cmon ….. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 22, 2020

Milan took a different approach than her son’s father when she seemed to respond to Meek’s public messages. In a post she captioned #BreonnaTaylor, Milan posted two black squares, one which read, “I’d never address my private life, publicly But I just felt the need to say,” the second square read “Arrest the cops that killed Breonna Taylor.”

Meek’s social media posts pertaining to his son’s mother have since been deleted.

The rapper was the subject of a lot of disdain following his announcement because it wasn’t a habit for either him or Milan to discuss their relationship publicly. In fact, it wasn’t confirmed that they were together until Harris’ pregnancy. Her bump was revealed at her fashion show in December 2019 but it remained public speculation whether Meek Mill was the child’s father until he got into it with his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj on social media, when he revealed he was expecting a child in a now deleted tweet.

“My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish … Ima exit,” he wrote.

Meek revealed Milan gave birth to his third son on his birthday, May 6.

Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ❤️ — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

“Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift,” Meek tweeted.

Just days ago Meek posted a photo of two of his sons together

