Pandemic Swirlin’?! Chet Hanks And #BlackInkCrew Star Sky Spotted Out And About TOGETHER

There might be a new, oddly paired couple on the Hollyweird scene: Chet Hanks and Sky Days.

The two unlikely-to-be-together stars were actually hanging out. Chet, the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, bragged on social media about hanging with Sky, the firecracker and troubled mother figure from VH1 reality show Black Ink Crew. Chet calls Sky a “baddie” in the clip shared to Instagram as Sky enters a vehicle, sitting next to him.

We don’t know if he’s innocently flirting or being serious since Sky hasn’t said a peep about him…yet!

It’s hard to tell if Chet is serious about Sky as he’s known to do things for entertainment, like fake an accent!

Sky isn’t the type of public figure to flaunt her relationships if she is seeing Chet. We’ve only known her to date Teddy, her Black Ink co-star from years back. Sky has struggled publicly with her relationship with her two sons after giving them up for adoption as a teen. Currently, she is suspended from filming with her reality show after an altercation with her youngest son, Des, got out of hand.

Do YOU think Sky and Chet are actually swirled up?