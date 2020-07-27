Wear A Mask: 9-Year-Old Black Girl Kimora Lynum Becomes Youngest Person To Die From COVID-19 In Florida

Jesus, Mary, and Joseph, Lord Father, we can’t EVEN imagine…

According to a report in WCJB, a 9-year-old girl named Kimora “Kimmie” Lynum has become the youngest person in Florida to die from COVID-19. Mikasha Young-Holmes, Kimora’s mother, is heartbroken to say the very least. The story of Kimora’s death will break yours…

My little cousin passed away due to covid -19 complications, making her the youngest in the state of Florida. I’m asking everybody to please help and donate anything you can to her gofundme. #COVIDー19 #RestInPeace #gofundmedonations #coronavirus #donate https://t.co/KjbrZ4zgBU — Zikasha (@dareal_zashalya) July 25, 2020

On July 11, Kimora was taken to children’s pediatric in the Gainesville, Florida area because she wasn’t feeling well. There they took her temperature and did a urine test. She had a 103-degree temperature but was inexplicably not tested for COVID. “I thought they would have jumped on that when they saw here fever,” said Young-Holmes. Ultimately, Kimora was diagnose with a urinary tract infection and sent home. On July 17 the 9-year-old took a nap and never woke up.

“I was shaking her, yelling at her,” said Young-Holmes. “I yelled at my mom and told her to come in here because Kim is not breathing.” Kimora’s grandmother said she started performing CPR. “I was just trying to bring her back. I tried, I tried everything I could to bring her back,” said Young-Holmes. The ambulance arrived to take Kimora and her family to the hospital. “On the way, I was just hoping and praying that they could just get her back,” said Young-Holmes.

Sadly, that did not happen. Even worse, Kimora was not tested for coronavirus until after she passed away. That test revealed that she was indeed positive. After tracing all her contacts, Mikasha could not find a single person who tested positive and had come in contact with her little angel.

Please wear a mask. You have NO idea who you might be spreading this potentially-deadly disease to.

Rest in peace to Kimora Lynum. To donate to her family’s funeral and medical bill you can hit GoFundMe HERE.