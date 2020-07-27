Play Stupid Games: Draya May Have Gotten Dropped By Fenty For Dumb A$$ Megan Thee Stallion Comments; Karma Comedy Ensues

It was just a few days ago that Draya Michele put her entire foot in her mouth trying to make light of Tory Lanez allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. This is a serious domestic violence issue. Not everyone took it as that. Draya Michele is one such person, joking about it last week.

“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that you know, drove them down this Snapped-esque type of road and, I’m here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot, too.”

She was quickly dragged across the internet and trashed for her comments, deservedly so. She tried to Moonwalk out of her stupidity and only ended up under the fire of the internet:

“I truly don’t glorify domestic violence… I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I’m sorry.”

Savage x Fenty to Draya: pic.twitter.com/SEBNq6eUvd — K E I S H (@MikeishaDache) July 27, 2020

As you know, Draya was a Fenty ambassador and as you also know, Fenty is owned by Rihanna, a domestic violence survivor. In the days since Draya’s comments, she’s been unfollowed by Fenty and her pics aren’t anywhere on the company Instagram.

It all looks like she's getting dropped….and no one feels bad.