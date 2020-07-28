Keshia Knight Pulliam Accuses Ed Hartwell Of Dragging Out $32K Back Child Support Case To Delay Making Payment (Exclusive)

Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam has begged a Georgia Family Court judge not to let her ex-husband Ed Hartwell drag out her back child support case against him.

Hartwell, a former NFL player who starred on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” recently asked the judge to give him more time to respond to Pulliam’s contempt case, which accuses him of purposely not paying some $32,000 in back child support for their daughter, along with attorney costs and other fees the judge in the case ordered him to pay.

Hartwell argued that Pulliam served his 13-year-old son with the court papers instead of him, and the boy took his time to notify his father about the service. He also recently retained a new lawyer on the case and asked for more time to get his defense in order to answer Pulliam’s claims.

But the mom complained in court papers filed July 27 and obtained by BOSSIP that her ex already had plenty of time to respond to her case, and any further delays would cause her undue hardship and allow him to continue to flout his court-ordered child support obligations.

The judge has not yet ruled on the case.

We exclusively revealed that Pulliam accused her former spouse Hartwell of flouting their court-ordered child support deal, where Hartwell is supposed to pay Pulliam $3,007 a month for their little girl, Ella, who will be three years old this year.

Pulliam said Hartwell has been paying less than half the amount, and despite her protestations, he hasn’t paid anything at all for some months, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. The mom said that Hartwell’s failure to pay has caused him to accrue a child support debt of $31,647.

We’ve reached out to Hartwell’s lawyer for comment. So far, we haven’t heard back.

Both sides are supposed to be back in court next month.