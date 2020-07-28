Juelz Santana Hit With $33K Lien Over Unpaid House Bills (Exclusive)

Juelz Santana is continuing to deal with legal troubles while he remains behind bars for trying to board a plane with a loaded gun.

The Dip Set member has been accused of failing to pay maintenance fees on his $650,000 condominium in Northern New Jersey, BOSSIP has learned. The Courts of Glenpointe Condominium Association accused Juelz of letting his $1,041 a month in homeowner’s association fees for his property lapse for two years and asked the courts to step in.

The association said Juelz owes $18,099 for unpaid fees from July 2018 through March 2020, another $9,375 for “accelerated” maintenance fees through the end of the year, lawyers fees, special assessments and late charges – for a total of $33,577, according to the lien, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

Juelz, who is set to be released from his federal prison in Virginia in February 2021, bought the home for his family back in 2005, but has struggled to keep it out of foreclosure in the wake of his prison sentence.

No lawyer was listed for Juelz as of July 27. We’ve reached out to the lawyers repping the condo association for comment.

We’ve also reached out to Juelz’s lawyer for comment.

A judge has not yet ruled on the lien.

This isn’t the only housing crisis his family has faced while the “Clockwork” rapper was doing his bid. We exclusively revealed that Juelz’s wife, Kimbella, agreed to move out of a separate New Jersey mansion last year after Chase Bank accused the Santana family of “illegally taking possession” of the property and refusing to leave it after the bank bought it at a foreclosure auction in 2018.