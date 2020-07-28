Finally: Yellowcard Drops $15 Million “Lucid Dreams” Lawsuit Against Juice WRLD

Juice Wrld’s estate recently released his posthumous album “Legends Never Die” which fans have been anticipating since the rapper’s passing. The album is dominating the charts but one thing that’s been common with his release of music is lawsuits, one in particular from Yellowcard. The lawsuit alleges Juice & company intentionally stole Yellowcard’s melody from their track “Holly Wood Died” for his hit “Lucid Dreams.” The lawsuit was filed before Juice’s passing and hadn’t been settled until now.

According to Complex, Juice’s estate no longer has to worry about this speed bump.

The suit was put on hold two months later to figure who would be appointed as the executor to Juice WRLD’s estate. His mother, Carmela Wallace, was eventually given the designation, creating an uncomfortable situation which ultimately caused the band’s suit to unravel. “My clients really were uncomfortable about pursuing this action against Juice WRLD’s grieving mother as the representative of his Estate,” Busch told Rolling Stone. “As they said previously, they also are incredibly sympathetic about his death, and were torn initially about pursuing this in light of his death. As a result of all that has happened, they simply need additional

time to decide what they want to do.” Busch notes that Yellowcard’s suit has been dismissed without prejudice, which means “it can be refiled.”

Good news and a great look to drop the lawsuit, hopefully, no more issues from this situation arise.