Kim And Kanye Have A Tearful Reunion Among Divorce Rumors; Internet Speculation Takes Over

Kanye and Kim’s marriage has been on the rocks for a few weeks, starting with his tweets and what appears to be a mental health breakdown. After Kanye apologized on Twitter, he and Kim had a reunion in Wyoming, finally.

Daily Mail has the scoop:

The 39-year-old reality star appeared distressed and cried as she talked to Kanye, 43, in a vehicle, following his political campaign rally and Twitter meltdown last week, where he discussed how they once considered having an abortion and hinted she had an affair with rapper Meek Mill, which Kanye has since publicly apologized for. It is the first time that the married couple has been pictured together since before his disastrous first campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, after announcing his unlikely bid for presidency. “‘She is very emotional about everything, and also exhausted,’ a source told People magazine Monday. ‘She feels very hurt by Kanye. She has tried to reach him multiple times and he just ignores her. It’s all a bad situation.’ The insider added: ‘She decided to fly to Cody to speak with him in person. She doesn’t want to be ignored anymore.’

While the pics are very candid, the internet has noticed some possible chicanery here.

EXCLUSIVE: Distraught Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears as she meets with Kanye West for marriage crisis talks https://t.co/bAQq6BSGMw pic.twitter.com/nz8WPyGjTe — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 28, 2020

Namely in the fact that Kanye has a whole bunker and Kim knows how to keep private if she wants, but now they have a fight in full view of paparazzi and the public?

Hmmm…

Well, how did we get here in the first place? Hit the flip to see the history of it all.