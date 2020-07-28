“You Don’t Really Stand Up For Black Women”: Megan Thee Stallion’s Story Would Be A National Tragedy If She Were A White Woman And You Know It

The response to Megan Thee Stallion getting shot in *both* of her feet last week has been big trash at best. Immediately after it happened, the internet was full of memes and IG posts about how hilarious it was that Tory Lanez allegedly shot the superstar. This wasn’t just from the common person. Celebrities jumped in with the jokes.

50 Cent posted several memes about Meg being shot. Cam’ron posted a transphobic joke about Megan. Draya Michele joked about it, too. Monday night, Meg took to Instagram to tell her side of the story.

“It’s nothing to joke about, it was nothing for y’all to go around make fake stories about,” she added. “I didn’t put my hands on nobody, I didn’t deserve to get shot. I didn’t do s***. And thank God that the bullets didn’t touch bones, they didn’t break tendons. I know my mommy, my daddy, my granny had to be looking out for that one. It’s not that I was protecting anybody, I just wasn’t ready to speak.”

Afterwards, 50 apologized for his jokes and the world is starting to come around to the horrors of what Meg experienced. However, we should have never gotten to this point. Imagine, if you will, Taylor Swift or any white woman celebrity. This would be the biggest story in all of entertainment. There would be universal mourning and calls to action. The shooter would be ostracized and “canceled,” not having his birthday celebrated across social media.

There is no justification for the difference in the way Meg is being treated than the simple fact that Black women aren’t treasured, protected and valued in America. It’s just worth noting that some of the same people making memes about arresting the men who killed Breonna Taylor are showing that it’s all a performance because they don’t care about a Black woman victimized by gun and domestic violence.

Do Better.

Y’all are too quiet about Megan. She got shot and her pain and trauma were REDUCED to MEMES? And then when she speaks on it y’all are refusing to believe her because Tory hasn’t spoken? But if it were a white woman y’all would be speaking on it nonstop. — mariam 🕊 (@MAREXOTlC) July 27, 2020

