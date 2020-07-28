STFU, Senator: Republican Charcuterie Wafer Tom Cotton Touts The “Necessary Evil” Of Slavery While Slandering 1619 Projecct

White folks in America have finally decided to lean into allyship in the aftermath of George Floyd’s public lynching. We say that to say this, get ya boy, white folks. Get. Your. Boy. The same way we are asking that “good cops” to drop dime on their abusive colleagues is the same way we need you liberal, progressive, morally intact white folks to check people like the Republican senator from Arkansas, Tom Cotton.

Cotton, the most ironic name in politics, recently fixed his mayonnaise-moisturized face to describe the displacement and enslavement of Black people as a “necessary evil” that brought America to prominence in comments to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

“We have to study the history of slavery and its role and impact on the development of our country because otherwise we can’t understand our country. As the Founding Fathers said, it was the necessary evil upon which the union was built, but the union was built in a way, as Lincoln said, to put slavery on the course to its ultimate extinction.”

F**k Tom Cotton and everybody who loves him.

The soup cookie senator attributed the “necessary evil” quote to one of America’s forefathers. While we have NO doubt in our minds that a racist, slave-owning “forefather” would say such a comment, CNN notes that there is no historical record of them using that phrase.

Cotton was up in arms arguing for a bill that he produced that would block federal funds from being given to schools who teach the 1619 Project. A work that was released last year in order to paint a more accurate picture of history that doesn’t whitewash slavery and holds America’s “heroes” to account for their terrorism and atrocities against our people. Ol’ Tommy boy described the piece as, “a racially divisive, revisionist account of history that denies the noble principles of freedom and equality on which our nation was founded. Not a single cent of federal funding should go to indoctrinate young Americans with this left-wing garbage.”

Tom Cotton sure does love being white.