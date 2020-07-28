Bound To Failing In Love: Kim K And Kanye Were Living Apart For WEEKS Prior To His Public Meltdowns

Kim Kardashian West flew to Wyoming this week to spend some time with husband Kanye West one on one after the rapper went on an oversharing spree for the last few weeks, publicly berating his wife, her mother and Corey Gamble before issuing an apology over the weekend.

But according to reports, Ye’s public rants follow an extended time away from his wife and kids. US Weekly is now reporting that Kim and Kanye were already living apart for WEEKS prior to Kanye making headlines for comments made during his presidential rally in South Carolina, where he spoke about slavery, abortion and more, infuriating the public by suggesting Harriet Tubman didn’t really free slaves and revealing he and Kardashian had discussed terminating her pregnancy with their daughter North West, who is now 7-years-old.

“Kanye has been in Wyoming for the last year. Kim goes about once every five weeks and brings the kids,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “When together, things are fine between them but they haven’t been spending time together because he moved his life completely to Wyoming and that’s not where their life is, their family is, their kids are in school or the larger family is.”

That revelation helps explain a lot about some of Ye’s July 20th tweets

Including one that read:

“I love my wife My family must live next to me It’s not up to E or NBC anymore”

Another of Kanye’s tweets accused Kardashian West of seeking to lock him up for the comments made at the rally.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday”

The couple who wed in May 2014 now share North, as well as Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months.

Kim’s only public mention about her husband’s comments came Wednesday, July 22 when she addressed Kanye’s struggle with his mental health.

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

Prior to her posting, several media outlets had reported that Kim had been speaking with lawyers during West’s latest episode.

One source told US Weekly the Kardashian family believed West had “crossed a line,” while another told US that Kardashian “doesn’t want to divorce” her husband after the outlet confirmed she had consulted with divorce attorneys about his recent behavior.

“She envisioned spending the rest of her life with him, but at this point she has to get real for the sake of the family,” the insider said. “The kids are the priority.”

The couple reunited this week when Kardashian visited West at his Wyoming ranch on Monday, July 27 but it turned out to be an emotional meeting. Daily Mail published photos of the couple engaging in intense conversation — where Kim appeared to be crying.

A source tells PEOPLE that “as soon as Kim got to the ranch, she and Kanye came out together in his car.” “Kim is hysterically crying,” the source says, adding that “Kim hasn’t seen Kanye for weeks.” “She is very emotional about everything, and also exhausted,” the source says. “She feels very hurt by Kanye. She has tried to reach him multiple times and he just ignores her. ” “It’s all a bad situation,” the source adds. “She decided to fly to Cody to speak to him in person. She doesn’t want to be ignored anymore.”

Yikes… Is this really the end? Sources for People say that even before Kanye’s latest episode, he and Kim had been discussing a split for some time.

“There has been enough communication, both in the past few days and in the weeks prior, to establish that both sides feel the marriage is over,” a source with knowledge of the situation told PEOPLE last week, adding that discussions of divorce have been “a long time coming.”

Looking like it’s all bad for the Wests right now. Definitely prayers up for the kids. That ignoring your spouse business is pure trash. Don’t be like that.