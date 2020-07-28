Climate Curious: Don Cheadle Candidly Chats About Environmental Issues Affecting Minority Communities

Environmental activist/actor Don Cheadle is speaking out a cause that closely aligns with his values; climate change.

The award-winning actor will join environmental activists and leaders Angelou Ezeilo and Rue Mapp on the livestreamed program Climate Curious on Tuesday, July 28 at 4pm Eastern (1pm Pacific) for a candid convo about “Our Soulful Nature and The Earth.” The episode will delve into the connection between how taking care of the planet is synonymous with taking care of our communities.

They’ll also discuss systemic issues that prevent communities of color from having a soulful connection with nature while exploring work to increase inclusion in outdoor recreation, nature, and conservation.

In an OpED for Blavity Cheadle broke down how black people, in particular, have a birthright bond with nature.

“Black people have always held a soulful connection to the land. Mother Earth is tied to our history, from before Africans were stolen from their lands and enslaved by plantation owners in what became the United States,” wrote Cheadle.

“Surviving that brutality, millions of our ancestors cultivated the land and sacrificed their lives fighting for the right to live on U.S. soil as equal and not separate citizens. Today, Black people advocate for clean energy, safe drinking water and fresh air. We stand up against systemic racism that keeps us from our history, lands us in toxic zones and threatens our safety in nature. And still we rise. We are standing on the shoulders of our ancestors who devoted their lives to moving the country closer to its founding promise of equality and freedom.”

Curious about the systemic issues keeping communities from connecting w/nature? Tune in to Ep. 5 of #ClimateCurious, “Our Soulful Nature + The Earth”, presented by The Solutions Project/@100isNOW for a convo w/ me, @ruemapp & @angeloueleizo, Tues, 7/28 @ 1pm PT LIVE on FB & YT. pic.twitter.com/ipFK5xSYcT — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) July 27, 2020

Cheadle, who is a Global Goodwill Ambassador for the U.N. Environment Programme and an advocate for feminine leadership, sits on the board of The Solutions Project, which produces the show. Angelou Ezeilo leads the Greening Youth Foundation, which engages under-represented youth and young adults, while connecting them to the outdoors and careers in conservation. Rue Mapp heads up Outdoor Afro, a network of leaders in 30 states that celebrates and inspires Black connections and leadership in nature.



Climate Curious highlights the most innovative changemakers in the climate justice movement, answers viewers’ questions, and entertains while it educates with humor and raw talk on a range of issues, including environmental racism and the links among race, climate and COVID-19. It is hosted by Agency of Joy Founder and 2017 Grist 50 honoree Sean A. Watkins.