2020 Emmy Award Nominations
#Emmys2020: Watchmen Wows With 26 Nominations, Issa & Insecure Land Noms—But Was #PoseFX Snubbed?
The 2020 EMMY nominations are out and they’re causing quite the buzz. Some well-deserving shows landed a lengthy list of nominations including HBO’s Regina King led WATCHMEN.
The critically acclaimed series racked up TWENTY-SIX nominations including Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (Jeremy Irons), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Regina King), 3 for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special (Nicole Kassell, Steph Green, Stephen Williams), 3 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jovan Adepo, Louis Gossett Jr.), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Jean Smart) and Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special (Jesse Armstrong).
Wow!
The EMMYS were also (hella) receptive to INSECURE and gave out eight nominations to the HBO show including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Issa Rae) and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Yvonne Orji). Yes, Yvonne’s portrayal of the exceptionally annoying, problematic bestie Molly def deserved praise. We hope she wins.
The absolutely outstanding cinematography on the show was also recognized.
Another standout nod went to Zendaya whose acting on Euphoria didn’t go unnoticed.
Still, there were some snubs.
Reese Witherspoon was skipped over for her ELITE Karen-cosplay in Little Fires Everywhere BUT (and that’s a big, but) Kerry Washington got her nomination for bringing Mia Warren’s problematic antics to life.
FX’s hit series Pose was nominated in a number of categories including Outstanding Period Costumes, Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling, Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) and Best Actor in a Drama Series for Billy Porter who does an EXCELLENT job as Pray Tell on the program.
Still, people pointed out that NONE of the transwomen actresses from Pose landed nominations and people are PISSED to once again see MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Angelica Ross, Dominique Jackson, and the rest of the talented cast ignored.
The continuous ignoring of the women who are quite literally the driving force of Pose is now being likened to trans erasure.
Something seems a bit off…
what do YOU think is going on here???
The EMMYS are set to air Sunday, Sept. 20, on ABC—will YOU be watching???
See the full list of Emmy nominees in key categories on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.