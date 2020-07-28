Emmys2020: Watchmen Wows With 26 Nominations, Issa & Insecure Land Noms—But Was #PoseFX Snubbed?

The 2020 EMMY nominations are out and they’re causing quite the buzz. Some well-deserving shows landed a lengthy list of nominations including HBO’s Regina King led WATCHMEN.

The critically acclaimed series racked up TWENTY-SIX nominations including Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (Jeremy Irons), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Regina King), 3 for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special (Nicole Kassell, Steph Green, Stephen Williams), 3 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jovan Adepo, Louis Gossett Jr.), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Jean Smart) and Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special (Jesse Armstrong).

Nothing ever ends…Congratulations to the cast and crew of #Watchmen on 26 #Emmy nominations, the most of any program. pic.twitter.com/w06VtEQ4A7 — Watchmen (@watchmen) July 28, 2020

Wow!

The EMMYS were also (hella) receptive to INSECURE and gave out eight nominations to the HBO show including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Issa Rae) and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Yvonne Orji). Yes, Yvonne’s portrayal of the exceptionally annoying, problematic bestie Molly def deserved praise. We hope she wins.

The absolutely outstanding cinematography on the show was also recognized.

Congratulations to @thekirakelly on her nomination for Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series for 'Lowkey Happy.' You had us on cloud nine. pic.twitter.com/ihkuY4UqQA — insecurehbo (@insecurehbo) July 28, 2020

Whole cast on point. Congratulations to the crew on their #Emmy nomination for Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series. pic.twitter.com/n6CSSQkUGd — insecurehbo (@insecurehbo) July 28, 2020

Another standout nod went to Zendaya whose acting on Euphoria didn’t go unnoticed.

beyond proud of @zendaya for her OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS in a drama series nomination at this year's #emmys !!!! 😭🥺 pic.twitter.com/sajiBA3jyN — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) July 28, 2020

Still, there were some snubs.

Reese Witherspoon was skipped over for her ELITE Karen-cosplay in Little Fires Everywhere BUT (and that’s a big, but) Kerry Washington got her nomination for bringing Mia Warren’s problematic antics to life.

Mia Warren was the spark that ignited Shaker. 🔥 Congrats to @KerryWashington on her #Emmys nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. #LittleFiresEverywhere pic.twitter.com/wrQiXG9zV4 — Little Fires Everywhere (@LittleFiresHulu) July 28, 2020

FX’s hit series Pose was nominated in a number of categories including Outstanding Period Costumes, Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling, Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) and Best Actor in a Drama Series for Billy Porter who does an EXCELLENT job as Pray Tell on the program.

The 2020 #Emmy nominations are in and the category is…. Outstanding Period Costumes

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special pic.twitter.com/yUL2goCl0A — PoseFX (@PoseOnFX) July 28, 2020

Still, people pointed out that NONE of the transwomen actresses from Pose landed nominations and people are PISSED to once again see MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Angelica Ross, Dominique Jackson, and the rest of the talented cast ignored.

i have nothing against billy porter but something about the emmy’s nominating him for a second time and ignoring all the amazing trans woman of pose, mj rodriguez, angelica ross, dominique jackson, indya moore, which the show revolves around, doesn’t sit right with me — ruth ‎✪ (@egertonsbucky) July 28, 2020

Billy Porter definitely deserves the recognition he's getting for his work on "Pose." Also: on a show that centers Black Trans WOMEN, it blows me that they've never been recognized by the Television Academy. Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Angelica Ross, and Indya Moore deserve. — Your staff is broken. (@DamoneWilliams_) July 28, 2020

The continuous ignoring of the women who are quite literally the driving force of Pose is now being likened to trans erasure.

I know why it's happening but I truly hate that Billy Porter is always the only person from Pose that get's nominated — Official Emmy Nominee Dev Patel Fan Club (@LaNoireDe) July 28, 2020

The fact that zero trans women were nominated for POSE, a show centered around the trans experience??? pic.twitter.com/T0pazJyNm8 — 🧜🏾‍♂️ (@jacob_bellevue) July 28, 2020

“The fact that the trans women and the femmes of ‘Pose’ continue to not be recognized… it’s not just about a nomination or an award, it has a lot more implications than that. Was it just this week alone we found out two more Black trans women were killed?” -Angelica Ross pic.twitter.com/JxwbU9AXK0 — The AHS Zone (@ahszone) July 28, 2020

Something seems a bit off…

what do YOU think is going on here???

I love you all♥️ — Mj Rodriguez (@MjRodriguez7) July 28, 2020

The EMMYS are set to air Sunday, Sept. 20, on ABC—will YOU be watching???

See the full list of Emmy nominees in key categories on the flip.