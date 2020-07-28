Judge Fines Pee Thomas $11K For Contempt Of Court In Lira Galore Support Case; Orders Him To Pay THIS In Child Support (Exclusive)

A judge has ruled that Pierre “Pee” Thomas violated a court order by posting humiliating messages about his daughter’s mother Lira Galore and has punished him with an $11,000 fine, BOSSIP can reveal.

Judge Belinda Edwards found that Thomas breached a court order barring both sides from talking about the case on social media when he took to Instagram to blast Galore late last year for a litany of alleged offenses, including doing cocaine while she was pregnant and conspiring with a pimp against him. The judge ruled that Thomas posted altered text messages purported to be between him and Galore, along with “disparaging photos” and “false comments,” according to the signed court order.

Thomas now has to pay the court $11,000 – $1,000 for each violation – plus pay Galore’s $2,500 lawyers fees, before the end of the week, or he could face more sanctions, including jail time.

Judge Edwards Tuesday also declared the “Quality Control Music” CEO the legal father of social media star Galore’s one-year-old daughter, Khaleesi. And to that end, the judge ordered Thomas to pay Galore $3,500 a month in child support that he has to begin paying next month, according to the order, which was obtained by BOSSIP.