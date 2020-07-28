YASSS! Twitter Celebrates Zendaya, Issa Rae, Regina King, Kerry Washington & Tracee Ellis Ross Leading Black Women-Dominated Emmy Noms

After years of necessary criticism (and annual Twitter draggings), the Emmys finally evolved and nominated several incredible Black actresses lead by Zendaya (“Euphoria”), Regina King (“Watchmen”), Issa Rae (“Insecure”), Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”) and Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”) who shined on their critically-acclaimed shows despite Hollyweird’s lack of diversity.

Other nominated Black actresses include Octavia Spencer (“Self Made”), Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”), Nicole Byer (“Nailed It”), Cicely Tyson (“How To Get Away With Murder”), Angela Bassett (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”), Phylicia Rashad (“This Is Us”), Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live/The Good Place”).

But wait, there’s more: Uzo Aduba (“Mrs. America”), Wanda Sykes (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Thandie Newton (“Westworld”) and Laverne Cox (“Orange Is The New Black”).

The refreshing noms signal a more inclusive approach by the storied Awards spectacle that’s failed to celebrate ALL of the best (and brightest) talent on the small screen over the years.

And yes, there’s STILL room for improvement but we’ll take the well-deserved nods that, naturally, sent Black Twitter into a starry-eyed TIZZY.

When black women get their tingz at the Emmys ✨ pic.twitter.com/SVhKm21Tkb — sky 🖤 (@ungodlyreign) July 28, 2020

