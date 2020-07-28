We Can’t Make This Up: Terry Crews Created An Acronym For C.O.O.N.; Gets DRAGGED To The “Yessuh Boss” In The Sky

Terry Crews’ descent into parody has been one of the more fascinating developments in celebrity-dom. There was a time when he was revered as some sort of beacon of truth who stood up for himself and stood up for the rights of the marginalized people. Yet over the past few months, he has really shown himself to be a for real embarrassment.

That’s because Terry Crews is a sellout. There’s no way around it. Over the last few months, Crews has embarrassed himself on Twitter and has received backlash over this tweet:

“If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.”

Prior to this, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor showed his a$$ when his racist Twitter fingers lashed out about “Black Supremacy” leading to a bad sense of “self righteousness,” whatever that means….

In an attempt to do damage control, Terry went on Don Lemon’s show to talk about his issue surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement, and he had this to say:

“I wanted to bring up the fact that there are some very, very militant type-forces in Black Lives Matter and what I was issuing was a warning,” he said. “I’ve been a part of different groups, I’ve been a part of different things and you see how extremes can go far … and when you issue a warning and a warning is seen as detrimental to the movement, how can you ever have checks and balances?”

You can literally hear his pecs tap dancing.

Today the kettle bell carrying buffoon is out here with a new offense:

CONQUER

OUR

OWN

NEGATIVITY — terry crews (@terrycrews) July 28, 2020

That’s right. Terry Crews has an acronym for C-. Nevermind.

